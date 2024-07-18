Foo Fighters’ US Summer Tour Kickoff Cut Short Due to Storms

Foo Fighters' U.S. summer tour leg got off to an inauspicious start on Wednesday when the band was forced to cut its performance at New York's Citi Field short and evacuate the venue due to lightning storms.

The rockers, who are in the middle of their Everything or Nothing at All tour, only played for an hour and 20 minutes (roughly half of their typical marathon sets) before they got the call to end the show.

You can see the truncated set list and Dave Grohl's weather-related announcements below.

Dave Grohl's Weather Warning to the Crowd

"I just got word from the side of the stage, there's a storm coming in. Hold on, hold on! There's some lightning and shit like that," Grohl told the audience at the beginning of "Learn to Fly," the band's last full song of the evening. "We're gonna play as much as we can until someone says it's not safe for you, OK? So just so you know, we're up here doing our thing for you, until it's not safe for you. For the time being, we're gonna sing this shit right now."

As the storms quickly escalated, Grohl said they would attempt one more song and then try to wait the storm out. "If we can come back, you fucking know we will, right?" he said. "So let's do this shit before it gets weird."

Unfortunately, it got weird faster than anticipated, and Foo Fighters only made it through 30 seconds of "Everlong" before they got the call to leave the stage.

"This fucking sucks, believe me," Grohl told the crowd. "If I could do something about it, I would. Just fucking hold tight ... everybody go get safe. If we can come back and play, we will. But listen, you know we fucking love you. We know we'll be back for you motherfuckers, right? Go get safe, we'll see you in a minute."

A little over an hour later (according to setlist.fm), the concert's conclusion was announced. Foo Fighters will have their shot at redemption on Friday when they play Citi Field again.

Watch Foo Fighters Play 'Learn to Fly' and Issue Storm Warning

Watch Foo Fighters Cut 'Everlong' Short Due to Storms

Foo Fighters, 7/17/24, Citi Field, Queens, New York Set List

1. "All My Life"

2. "No Son of Mine" (with snippets of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman")

3. "Rescued"

4. "The Pretender"

5. "Walk"

6. "Times Like These"

7. "Generator"

8. "La Dee Da"

9. "Breakout"

10. "Eruption" / "Thunderstruck" / "Sabotage" / keyboard solo / "March of the Pigs" / "Blitzkrieg Bop" (band introductions)

11. "My Hero"

12. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

13. "Learn to Fly"

14. "Everlong" (intro only)