Foo Fighters Deliver Emotional Set in San Diego: Exclusive Photos

Foo Fighters invaded San Diego on Aug. 7, bringing their distinctive brand of area rock to Petco Park.

The band’s full arsenal was on display, as they opened their set with the rousing 2002 tune “All My Life.” There would be plenty of further hits throughout the night, including such recognizable tracks as “The Pretender,” “Times Like These” and “Learn to Fly,” but some of the concert’s more poignant moments came via lesser-known songs.

The performance was the band’s first show in San Diego since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. Before playing one of Hawkins’ favorite tunes, There Is Nothing Left to Lose album cut “Aurora,” frontman Dave Grohl reflected upon his departed friend.

“You may have seen him walking around some of your beaches,” the singer noted, alluding to Hawkins’ So-Cal roots. “He was certainly Southern California’s son.”

Grohl was in notably fine form on the evening, delivering impassioned vocals throughout the nearly three hour show. The rest of the Foo Fighters’ lineup includes bassist Nate Mendel, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and the band’s newest addition, drummer Josh Freese.

As has become tradition, the Foos tore through a medley of classic rock covers midway through their set. On this night, the selections included Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Van Halen’s “Eruption,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop" and Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs.”

The band’s encore brought with it another emotional moment, as Foo Fighters performed “The Teacher,” a powerful 10-minute track dedicated to Grohl’s mother, Virginia, who also died in 2022. Still, the night was always destined to end on a loud note, as the Foos closed with an electrifying rendition of their timeless hit “Everlong.”

Check out our exclusive photos from Foo Fighters’ Petco Park concert in the gallery below.