Listen to Foo Fighters’ New Single, ‘Today’s Song’

Foo Fighters have released a new song to mark their 30th anniversary.

"Today's Song" is the band's first new music since the May 2023 release of But Here We Are, their 11th album, which arrived a little more than a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The plaintive new track addresses changes over the past few years. You can listen to "Today's Song" below.

Bandleader Dave Grohl released a statement, noting, "Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory and moments of painful defeat.

"We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.

"It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

"And ... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

"Today's Song" arrives just days after Foo Fighters released a cover of hardcore legends Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It" that also pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, which came out on June 26, 1995.

Where Are Foo Fighters Playing in 2025?

Foo Fighters have a handful of shows scheduled for later this year. The dates start on Oct. 2 with a date in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The group has scheduled only five concerts for 2025, with performances in Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka. The final show will take place on Nov. 14 in Mexico City.

You can see the band's 2025 live performance schedule below.

The Foo Fighters will have a new drummer for their upcoming dates. Josh Freese, who joined after Hawkins' death, announced he was no longer with the band in May.

Foo Fighters, Live 2025

Oct 2 - Jakarta, ID - Carnaval Ancol

Oct 4 - Singapore, SG - F1

Oct 7 - Tokyo, JP - Saitama Super Arena

Oct 10 - Osaka, JP - Glion Arena Kobe

Nov 14 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital