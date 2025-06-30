Hear Foo Fighters Cover Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’

Foo Fighters have released a cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It" to coincide with the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

You can hear the song below.

The band recorded the instrumentals for "I Don't Wanna Hear It" in 1995, and Dave Grohl cut the vocals in 2025, according to the song's YouTube description. (Although the full credits are not listed, it stands to reason Grohl probably played all of the instruments, just as he did on Foo Fighters.) The 80-second track seethes with defiant hardcore intensity, just as the original did when Minor Threat released it on their debut self-titled EP in 1981.

Grohl has long been a vocal Minor Threat fan and famously wrote a letter to their frontman Ian MacKaye when he was 14 years old. "Good thrash," the letter said. "So I was wondering if you could give me some numbers or people to get in touch with. It would help. Thanx, David Grohl." The adolescent rock-star-to-be also left a phone number and requested MacKaye call him between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m., since he was, after all, still in school.

Foo Fighters' 2025 Tour Plans and Personnel Changes

"I Don't Wanna Hear It" marks the first new music from Foo Fighters since the release of 2023's But Here We Are. Grohl has stayed largely out of the public eye since last August, when he announced he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.

Foo Fighters will return to the stage this fall, having recently announced a series of dates in October and November. They'll do so without drummer Josh Freese, who announced his departure from the group last month after playing with them for two years.

Freese said he was "not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed" to learn of his dismissal, for which he claimed "no reason was given." Foo Fighters have not yet announced a new touring drummer.