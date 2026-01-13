The BottleRock festival has announced an eclectic lineup for 2026, featuring some of the biggest names in rock and pop.

Leading the way is Foo Fighters, who are no stranger to the Napa, California festival. Dave Grohl and company will be playing BottleRock for the third time, having previously headlined in 2017 and 2021. Notably, their 2017 set was cut short when the band went over the festival's strict curfew, resulting in the power being cut off in the middle of their closing song, “Everlong.” We’re guessing the Foos won’t make the same mistake this time around.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will also be returning to BottleRock for a third time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer played the inaugural event in 2013, and returned four years later for a second go around.

Who Else Is Playing BottleRock 2026?

Nu metal hitmakers Papa Roach, post-grunge rockers Bush, queen of funk Chaka Khan, soul pioneers Kool & the Gang, ‘80s legends Men at Work and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello will also be part of BottleRock 2026.

While the three-day festival has generally skewed towards rock and alternative acts, in recent years BottleRock has included a variety of artists from the pop, hip hop and EDM genres. The 2026 lineup continues that trend with Lorde, Backstreet Boys, Teddy Swims, Ludacris, LCD Soundsystem, AJR, Zedd, Busta Rhymes and SOMBR among the more than 80 acts who will perform.

Full lineup for BottleRock 2026 can be found below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 14, at 10am PT. Further information can be found here.

