Foo Fighters Announce First Concerts of 2023

Foo Fighters have announced their first concerts of 2023. The band will perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 28 and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on June 18.

The appearances also mark the first time Foo Fighters will perform live since a pair of tribute concerts last year dedicated to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Also performing at Boston Calling are acts like Queens of the Stone Age, Alanis Morissette (who Hawkins previously played drums for before joining Foo Fighters), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, the Flaming Lips, Maren Morris and others.

At Sonic Temple, other bands on the four-day bill include Tool, Kiss, Rob Zombie, Suicidal Tendencies and Anti-Flag.

Foo Fighters will serve as the headlining act on the final day of Bonnaroo, which will also host the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Korn, Pixies, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes.

The band released a statement late last month addressing the future of the band as they moved forward without Hawkins: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."