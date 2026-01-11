Foo Fighters played their first concert of 2026 on Saturday at the annual Feria de Leon in Leon, Mexico, with guitarist Jason Falkner filling in for a sidelined Pat Smear as he recovers from a broken foot.

You can see the full set list and watch video from the performance below.

What Did Foo Fighters Play at Their First Show of 2026?

Foo Fighters' Saturday concert featured many of their biggest hits and set list staples, including the show-opening "All My Life," "Times Like These," "The Pretender," "My Hero" (dedicated to Smear), "Monkey Wrench" and the show-closing "Everlong." But they also played a handful of relative deep cuts.

Dave Grohl and Co. broke out The Colour and the Shape's "Hey, Johnny Park!" for only the fourth time since 2021. They also performed "Exhausted" off their self-titled debut album, which they played 10 times in 2025 but hadn't played for over a decade prior to that.

What Happened to Pat Smear, and Who Is Jason Falkner?

Foo Fighters announced last week that longtime guitarist Pat Smear would have to sit out a handful of shows due to a broken foot, which they chalked up to a "bizarre gardening accident" — a cheeky nod to the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, in which drummer John "Stumpy" Pepys died in similar fashion.

"In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the shit out of his left foot," the band said in a social media statement. "This means he'll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken hones in his foot heal. We'll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible. Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he's on the mend."

Foo Fighters will play their next show on Wednesday at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Watch Foo Fighters Play 'All My Life' at Feria de Leon 2026

Watch Foo Fighters Play 'Times Like These' at Feria de Leon 2026

Foo Fighters - Jan. 10, 2026, Leon, Mexico Set List

1. "All My Life"

2. "Times Like These"

3. "The Pretender"

4. "La Dee Da"

5. "These Days"

6. "My Hero" (dedicated to Pat Smear)

7. "Learn to Fly"

8. "Run"

9. "This Is a Call"

10. "No Son of Mine"

11. "Aurora"

12. "White Limo"

13. "Arlandria"

14. "Monkey Wrench"

15. "Hey, Johnny Park!"

16. "Best of You"

Encore

17. "Exhausted"

18. "Everlong"

