Foo Fighters Announce 2026 Summer Stadium Tour

Foo Fighters revealed plans for their 2026 summer stadium tour featuring support from Queens of the Stone Age. The outing will visit 12 markets initially including Detroit, Philadelphia and Nashville. You can see all of the dates below.

The Take Cover tour kicks off Aug. 4 in Toronto and is currently set to wrap up Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. Tickets for the trek go on sale Oct. 31 and an artist presale will begin on Oct. 28. You can see complete details at the band's official website.

"Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing, Dave Grohl said in a statement. "From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

How They Chose Queens of the Stone Age to be Part of the Tour

As Grohl shares, he has a long connection with the music of the band that goes far beyond his past musical collaborations. "In 1992 I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme," he remembered. "The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album Blues for the Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens of the Stone Age."

What Have the Foo Fighters Been Doing This Year?

They celebrated the 30th anniversary of the debut Foo Fighters album this year in a few different ways. Earlier this month, the band made a special mint-colored vinyl pressing of Foo Fighters available in independent record stores with two bonus live tracks, limited to 1,995 copies. (Clever move, we see what you did there!)

They also played a series of intimate club dates in September that were heavy on tracks from the debut, with some choice rarities, including "Exhausted" and "Winnebago," both of which received their first set list slots in over a decade. Prior to the Foos performance of the latter in Santa Ana, Grohl used the moment to share the story of how the Red Hot Chili Peppers once asked guitarist Pat Smear to join their band.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Return to Stage With Surprise Show

The special dates had plenty of moments like that, often with a heavy dosage of humor, which made the retrospective feeling of the shows even more personal. They commemorated the short run of shows by putting out a live EP of recordings sourced from the gigs, with the proceeds going to local charities.

Earlier in the summer, the group also released "Today's Song," the first new music to emerge from the band since the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March of 2022.

What to Expect in 2026

Next year's tour dates will be the Foo Fighters' first full run of shows with drummer Ilan Rubin, who joined the band following the dismissal of Josh Freese. In one of 2025's stranger plot twists, Freese quickly found new employment as he filled the open drumming slot for Rubin's previous band, Nine Inch Nails.

The band will also have at least one new song to put in the set list. They revealed their latest single, "Asking for a Friend," simultaneously alongside today's tour announcement. Grohl said it is "one of many songs to come."

Foo Fighters 2026 Summer Tour Dates

8/4 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

8/6 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/8 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

8/10— Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field

8/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/17 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

9/12 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

9/15 — Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium

9/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

9/20 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

9/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium