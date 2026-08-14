Foghat has announced the upcoming release of Live & Loud Across the U.S.A., which will arrive Oct. 30. You can hear "My Babe," the first single, below.

The blues-based rock legends, still led by stalwart founding drummer Roger Earl, recorded Live & Loud Across the U.S.A. during their touring runs in 2024 and 2025. It was an expansive set of dates that also took them to additional territories like Canada, Mexico and Europe.

They show no signs of slowing down, either (insert your own "Slow Ride" joke here). The ongoing Twang & Bang trek will resume Aug. 27 in Lincoln Park, Michigan and they're already logging concert plans all of the way into 2027.

What to Expect From the New Live Album

Live & Loud Across the U.S.A. will be available on triple vinyl. The first two discs are presented on gold vinyl. The third LP is on red vinyl and features a special reissue of the fan favorite Shaken & Stirred album by Earl & the Agitators, which is making its vinyl debut.

"The performances on this album were recorded in cities across the United States during the past two years," Earl details in the sleeve notes for the upcoming release. "We didn’t set out to make a live record--we simply wanted to capture Foghat doing what we’ve always loved to do: playing live. Most of these songs have never been released as official live recordings before, and I think they show where the band is today."

Listen to Foghat's 'My Babe' From the New Live Album

"For the second disc, we wanted to include something that many people may not realize is also part of the Foghat story," he added. "Earl and The Agitators isn’t another band – it’s us."

"Whether you know us as Foghat or Earl & The Agitators, it’s always been about playing music we believe in and sharing it with people who love it as much as we do," he continued. "Thank you for coming along with us on this incredible journey. We couldn’t have done it without your support, and we hope these recordings bring you as much enjoyment as we’ve had making them."

Foghat Records Foghat - Live & Loud Across the USA

Where is Foghat Playing Live?

Earl is joined by longtime guitarist Bryan Bassett, vocalist/guitarist Scott Holt and bassist Rodney O'Quinn for the ongoing road work. In addition to their upcoming Michigan show, they'll also visit Kentucky, California, Kansas, New York, Illinois, Missouri and more. You can see the band's complete tour dates below.

Live & Loud Across the U.S.A. will be released Oct. 30 on the group's own Foghat Records, distributed by Select-O-Hits, which is part of the Sun Records family. A limited number of signed copies are available for preorder via TalkShop.Live.

READ MORE: Foghat's Roger Earl Still Not Over 'Deafening' Led Zeppelin Shows

Foghat, 'Live & Loud Across the U.S.A.' Track Listing

Disc 1 and 2 (LIVE & LOUD ACROSS THE U.S.A., including the cities where the songs were recorded):

Side A:

1. My Babe (Ferndale, WA)

2. Drivin’ On (Miami, OK)

3. Road Fever (Atlantic City, NJ)

4. She’s a Little Bit of Everything (Atlantic City, NJ)

Side B:

1. Let Me Love You Baby (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. Black Days & Blue Nights (Indianapolis, IN)

3. Home in My Hand (Great Falls, MT)

4. Slipped, Tripped, Fell in Love (Miami, OK)

Side C:

1. It Hurts Me Too (Tracy, CA)

2. Hold to Hide In (Great Falls, MT)

3. Somebody’s Been Sleeping in My Bed (Bethlehem, PA)

4. Third Time Lucky (Great Falls, MT)

Side D:

1. Sweet Home Chicago (Atlantic City, NJ)

2. I Just Want to Make Love to You (Miami, OK)

Disc 3 (Shaken & Stirred -- Earl & The Agitators):



Side E:

1. Guess Things Happen That Way

2. Where’s the Rock n’ Roll

3. Linda Lu

4. Upside of Lonely

5. Honey Do List

Side F:

1. Wild Horses (Live)

2. Love Isn’t Kind

3. Hi-Heel Sneakers

4. Shaky Ground (Live)

Foghat, 'Twang & Bang' 2026 Tour Dates

Fri 8/28 Lincoln Park, MI Lincoln Park Days Festival

Sat 8/29 Louisville, KY Kentucky State Fair

Fri 10/2 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sat 10/3 Madera, CA ApCal Rock N’ Ranch

Sat 10/10 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Arena

Thu 10/15 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Fri 10/16 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

Thu 10/22 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Fri 10/30 Hopewell, VA The Beacon Theatre

Sat 11/14 St Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Fri 11/20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

Sat 4/03/27 Portsmouth, OH Vern Riffe Performing Arts Center