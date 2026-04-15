Foghat has added nine more stops to their on-going 2026 tour, including additional shared dates with Nazareth beginning later this month.

"What a great show that's going to be!" stalwart Foghat drummer Roger Earl said in an official statement. "Two rock and roll bands that have done lots of shows together over the years. We haven't worked together for a while but we plan on having a really good time."

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Head over to Foghat's official website for more information and ticketing details.

Foghat Shows With Nazareth Will Be 'Something Special'

Earl, who co-founded the future "Slow Ride" hitmakers in 1971, is joined by frontman Scott Holt, guitarist Bryan Bassett and bassist Rodney O'Quinn. Original Foghat singer Dave Peverett and guitarist Rod Price both died in 2000s.

Nazareth is best known for "Love Hurts," which also roared up the singles chart in the mid-'70s. Founding bassist Pete Agnew leads a lineup that includes guitarist Jimmy Murrison and drummer Lee Agnew, who joined in the '90s, and recently added vocalist Gianni Pontillo.

READ MORE: When Jim Carrey Demanded That MTV Play More Foghat

Foghat still has one headlining date of their own scheduled before the concerts with Nazareth begin. "We've shared stages with a lot of great bands over the years, but teaming up with Foghat is something special," Pete Agnew added. "They've got that same raw, no-nonsense rock 'n' roll spirit we've always believed in."

Nazareth will join Foghat in Illinois, Missouri and Pennsylvania, with multiple stops set for Ohio, Minnesota and Florida. Foghat will then go on to play shows later in the year across the U.S. and into Europe.

"Both bands come from the same era of rock and roll, and still going strong after 50 or 60 years of being on the road is a f---ing miracle!" Earl enthused. "I'm really looking forward to it and so should you. We just keep on rockin'!"

Watch the Foghat/Nazareth Tour Video

When Does Foghat's Tour With Nazareth Begin?

Foghat has released five gold-selling albums and 1975's career-best platinum-certified Fool for the City. Their most recent LP, 2023's Sonic Mojo, topped the Billboard blues chart. Peverett and Earl had earlier been members of Savoy Brown.

READ MORE: Top 10 Nazareth Songs

Nazareth joined Foghat in the Top 25 with 1975's million-selling Hair of the Dog. Founding lead singer Dan McCafferty's 2022 death at age 76 left Agnew as the band's last surviving original member. Their most recent release was 2022's Surviving the Law.

"Night after night, it's going to be a celebration of the music that brought us all here – loud, proud, and straight from the heart," Agnew promised. "Fans are in for one hell of a ride."

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Foghat's 2026 World Tour Dates

(Newly confirmed stops are in bold)

4/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

4/30 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall w/Nazareth

5/2 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena w/Nazareth

5/6 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater w/Nazareth

5/8 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/Nazareth

5/9 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino Rockford w/Nazareth

5/14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Ferg's Concert Pavilion w/Nazareth

5/15 – Mount Dora, FL @ Mount Dora Music Hall w/Nazareth

5/16 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Hotel w/Nazareth

5/20 – Shippensburg, PA @ Luhrs Center w/Nazareth

5/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati w/Nazareth

5/23 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana w/Nazareth

5/28 – Helsinki, Finland @ The Culture House

5/29 – Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Hall

6/5 – Fargo, ND @ Happy Harrys Ribfest 2026

6/20 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

7/6 – Knislinge, Sweden @ Time To Rock 2026

7/24 – Grand Rapids, MN @ Rapids Rockfest 2026

8/4 – Springfield, MO @ Ozark Empire Fair

8/8 – Arcadia, WI @ Ashley for the Arts

8/15 – Jackpot, NV @ Cactus Petes Resort Casino