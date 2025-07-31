Foghat will release an expanded version of their 1975 album Fool for the City featuring a previously unreleased live show from that year.

The 50th anniversary edition of the band's classic album will be released on Sept. 12.

Fool for the City was released on Sept. 15, 1975, and quickly became one of the group's biggest-selling albums, thanks to the title track and FM radio favorite "Slow Ride."

The album will be released in two-CD and double vinyl sets, including a limited run of autographed copies.

These days, Foghat features founding drummer Roger Earl, guitarist Bryan Bassett, singer Scott Holt and bassist Rodney O'Quinn. Their latest album, Sonic Mojo, was released in 2023.

The band will begin their tour about a month before the reissue is released. The dates will start in August and continue through February, with breaks currently scheduled for December and one date in January.

Cities include Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Honolulu. Foghat's tour dates are listed below, with additional information on the concerts and tickets found on the band's website.

What's on Foghat's 'Fool for the City' 50th Anniversary Edition?

In addition to the seven tracks found on 1975's Fool for the City — the fifth album by the British band and their first to go platinum — the upcoming reissue includes a live album featuring performances recorded at two shows at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom in 1975.

Live versions of the title track and "Slow Ride" are both here, as is the band's popular take on Muddy Waters' "I Just Wanna Make Love to You."

The CD version of the 50th anniversary edition of Fool for the City includes two bonus tracks, including a cover of Chuck Berry's "Maybellene," which is not available on the vinyl set.

You can see the track listing below.

Foghat, 'Fool for the City' 50th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

ORIGINAL ALBUM:

1. Fool For The City

2. My Babe

3. Slow Ride

4. Terraplane Blues

5. Save Your Loving (For Me)

6. Drive Me Home

7. Take It Or Leave It

1975 LIVE RECORDING:

1. Fool For The City

2. Home In My Hand

3. My Babe

4. Honey Hush

5. Slow Ride

6. I Just Wanna Make Love To You

7. *Wild Cherry

8. *Maybellene

*CD only

Foghat 2025-26 Tour

8/9 - Malone, NY - Franklin County Fair

8/29 - Hobbs, NM - Hobbs August Nights

8/30 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

8/31 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

9/6 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun – Wolf Den

9/13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cannery Casino & Hotel

9/20 - Lincoln, NE - Thunder Valley Casino

10/3 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theater & Conservatory

10/9 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

10/10 - Elkhart, IL - The Lerner Theatre

10/11 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

10/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

10/25 - Mt Vernon, OH - Memorial Theater At The Knox

10/26 - Marietta, OH - People’s Bank Theatre

11/15 - Great Yarmouth, U.K. - HRH Prog 15

11/16 - London, U.K. - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/18 - Manchester, U.K. - Band On The Wall

1/9 - Fort McDowell, AZ - We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

1/28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

2/5 - Kahului, HI - Maui Arts & Cultural Center

2/7 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

2/8 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii

2/14 - Kilauea, HI - Porter Pavilion