Foghat's upcoming Twang and Bang Tour includes a string of 2026 shows in Hawaii and then a trip to Finland and Sweden. They'll also make stops in California, Mississippi and Nevada, among others.

See the complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Tickets are on sale at the band's official website.

Foghat's current lineup includes founding drummer Roger Earl, guitarist Bryan Bassett, singer Scott Holt and bassist Rodney O'Quinn. Their most recent release is an expanded 50th anniversary edition of 1975's Fool for the City, issued in September with a never-before-heard concert from the era.

"2025 is coming to a close, and what a year it's been!" Foghat said in an official statement. "We can't wait to hit the road for the 2026 Twang and Bang Tour! Check out the dates we've already lined up, with plenty more on the way."

When Does Foghat's 2026 Tour Begin?

Their latest album is 2023's Sonic Mojo, which spent more than 30 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard blues album chart. Foghat then released a stand-alone single on 2024's Black Friday Record Store Day dedicated to original lead singer and guitarist "Lonesome" Dave Peverett.

"On Tonsils and Sneakers" was humorously titled after Peverett's familiar stage introduction, "… on tonsils and sneakers, I'm 'Lonesome' Dave." The single's b-side was "Black Days and Blue Nights" from Sonic Mojo, which paid tribute to original slide guitarist Rod Price.

READ MORE: When Jim Carrey Demanded That MTV Play More Foghat

Peverett fronted Foghat from their 1971 start in London through the band's hiatus in 1984 and then again from 1993 until he died in 2000 after being diagnosed with kidney cancer. Holt took over in 2022 for Charlie Huhn, who'd immediately followed Peverett.

Fool for the City was released on Sept. 15, 1975, and became Foghat's lone platinum-selling album thanks to the Top 20 hit "Slow Ride" and their FM radio favorite title track.

Facebook @ Foghat Facebook @ Foghat loading...

Foghat's 2026 Twang and Bang Tour

1/9 – Fort McDowell, AZ @ We-Ko-Pa Casino

1/10 – San Jacinto, CA @ Soboba Casino Resort

1/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

1/31 – Kilauea, HI @ Anaina Hou Community Park Porter Pavilion

2/5 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts and Cultural Center

2/7 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

2/8 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

2/13 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

3/14 – Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort

4/10 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

4/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino

4/30 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall

5/2 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

5/8 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino

5/28 – Helsinki, Finland @ The Culture House

5/29 – Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Hall

6/6 – Knislinge, Sweden @ Time to Rock 2026