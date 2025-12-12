Fleetwood Mac and their classic album Rumours have once again proven to be unstoppable rock forces.

Nearly 50 years after its original release, the 1977 LP still ranked among the biggest albums on Billboard’s 2025 year-end charts.

Among catalog albums -- defined as being older than 18 months -- Rumours was No. 1, outpacing modern music titans like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Post Malone. Rumours was the second most popular rock album of 2025, behind only Stick Season by singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

READ MORE: Why Young People Still Love Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours'

Fleetwood Mac's landmark album also ranked third on Billboard’s Top 100 Rock & Alternative Albums chart, ninth on their Vinyl Albums list and No. 40 on the most streamed albums of the year. Perhaps most impressively, the Billboard 200 -- a long-standing chart that ranks albums based on cumulative consumption across all formats -- listed Rumours as the No. 25 album of 2025.

Fleetwood Mac Was One of 2025's Biggest Rock Acts

Fleetwood Mac’s achievements didn’t stop there. The band was the No. 5 most streamed rock artist of 2025, ranked No. 11 on the year’s biggest rock and alternative artists and came in at No. 6 among duos and groups across all genres.

Considering Fleetwood Mac hasn’t released a studio album since 2003’s Say You Will, and hasn’t played a concert since 2019, these rankings clearly reflect how beloved the band remains.

READ MORE: Stevie Nicks Sees 'No Reason' to Continue Fleetwood Mac

Since Christine McVie’s death in November 2022, surviving members such as Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have continually insisted Fleetwood Mac is done. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from creating rumors of their own, theorizing and hoping that the band could return. Obviously, there’s still plenty of interest in Fleetwood Mac -- and Billboard’s statistics prove it.