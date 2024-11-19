Fleetwood Mac to Receive First Authorized Documentary

Fleetwood Mac will receive their first authorized documentary, with filmmaker Frank Marshall directing the yet-untitled project for Apple, Deadline reports.

The film, which does not yet have a release date, will include new interviews with surviving Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, along with new and archival interviews with Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

These interviews and additional, previously unseen footage will chronicle Fleetwood Mac’s 50-plus-year career, which became one of the most successful and legendarily volatile in rock history. Their personal and professional lives were inextricably linked, and blockbuster triumphs such as Fleetwood Mac and the diamond-selling Rumours were accompanied by romantic turmoil, substance abuse and all other manner of dysfunction.

Fleetwood Mac’s story has already served as inspiration for several works of music-related fiction, including Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six, which was turned into an Amazon miniseries in 2023. The official band documentary is in capable hands with Marshall, whose recent directorial credits include The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020), Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name (2022), Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (2022) and The Beach Boys (2024).

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” Marshall said in a statement on his latest endeavor. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”