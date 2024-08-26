Humble Beginnings: The First Concerts for 25 Legendary Rock Acts

Nobody is born into rock stardom.

Every band you can think of has had to cut their teeth, playing tiny clubs, high school gymnasiums, community centers and backyard barbecues in their quest to eventually become marquee headliners.

Many of rock’s biggest artists had humble beginnings to their rise in fame. Kiss famously had only 10 people in attendance for their first gig, a far cry from the stadium-size crowds they would later entertain. Similarly, the Ramones only had about 30 in the audience when they began their journey to punk rock greatness.

Several future rock icons struggled mightily during their initial gig. Motley Crue’s first show devolved into a fistfight, while Black Sabbath reportedly “went down like the Titanic.” Meanwhile, the Velvet Underground's distinctive style of rock completely baffled the crowd at their first performance.

Of course, not every debut was calamitous. AC/DC played their first show on New Year’s Eve, making for an energetic – and inebriated – night of fun. That same New Year's Eve, on the other side of the world, Journey performed a their first show, playing in front of 10,000 people in San Francisco – easily, the biggest crowd among the acts featured below.

These shows, as well as the debuts of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Nirvana and many others, are highlighted in our list of The First Concerts for 25 Legendary Rock Acts.