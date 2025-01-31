FireAid Photo Gallery: The Benefit Show’s Biggest Moments

Green Day, the Black Crowes and Joni Mitchell are among the rock stars who have already delivered impressive performances at tonight's FireAid benefit concert.

Dozens of the music industry's biggest stars - all with strong connections to the city of wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles - are taking part in the still-ongoing event.

You can see dozens of photos from the show below.

Longtime bandmates Graham Nash and Stephen Stills performed together for the first time in more than a decade. The Black Crowes were joined by John Fogerty for a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?," and then by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash for a gorgeous take on Led Zeppelin's "Going to California."

Rod Stewart kick-started the show at the Intuit Dome with a three-song set that included "People Get Ready," "Forever Young" and "Maggie May."

Pink got in on the classic rock fun too, covering Zeppelin's "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" and Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee." Country star Jelly Roll was joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a cover of Bob Seger's "Hollywood Nights."

To purchase FireAid merchandise or to donate to Los Angeles wildfire relief, visit the show's official website.

