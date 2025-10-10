If you look backward through the history of rock 'n' roll, you'll find that the ratio of women to men has always been, in a word, unbalanced.

At the time of this writing in 2025, less than 10 percent of the inductees in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are women. But this should not lead one to believe that women — lots of them, in fact — were not then and still crucial to the development of the genre, including as drummers.

Drumming is arguably one of the more physically demanding roles in a rock band, but the idea that it couldn't be done by a woman simply didn't occur to a number of the female drummers you'll find in the below gallery. Inspiration is inspiration, as far as Gina Schock, drummer for the Go-Go's was concerned back when she was a kid idolizing the work of John Bonham, Charlie Watts and others.

Read More: 25 Greatest Frontwomen in Rock History |

"I wanted to be up on that stage. I wanted to do what they did," she told UCR in 2021. "Of course, I never thought about gender. Is it better to be a guy to be up onstage? Is it going to be a deficit being a woman getting up onstage? It’s weird, those things entered the picture many years later, but nonetheless that was a big part of what was happening during the ‘70s and ‘80s."

Below, we've highlighted 16 of Rock's Coolest Female Drummers who have been keeping the beat all these years.