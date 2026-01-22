February 2026's list of new music releases is dominated by loving looks back, including expanded box sets, new compilations, live albums and vinyl reissues.

Yes returns to 1973's gold-selling Top 40 hit Tales From Topographic Oceans with a super deluxe edition featuring 12 compact discs, 2 LPs and a Blu-Ray disc. We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years explores Brian Wilson's mid-'70s return as a writer, singer and producer for the Beach Boys over the course of a 3CD/3LP box set.

Cream's long-awaited reunion album Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 is also back as a three-disc vinyl reissue, while a five compact-disc box set titled Kindling and Beyond: 1973-1986 dives deeply into the underrated career of Gene Parsons, an important contributor with both the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers.

Who's Releasing New Rock Records in February 2026?

Joe Bonamassa sits in with Slash, Derek Trucks and Michael McDonald, among others, on the multi-disc B.B. King's Blues Summit 100. McDonald's former touring partner Boz Scaggs' biggest album, Silk Degrees, returns with a translucent green 50th anniversary vinyl reissue.

The 27-track EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is the soundtrack for director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley film. Two key collaborators also get a chance to shine: The four-discbox Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings explores Mick Ronson's career after working with David Bowie, while Nico's 10-disc Nico and Friends includes guest turns by ex-Velvet Underground colleagues Lou Reed and John Cale.

More information on these and the rest of 2026's pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to bookmark this continuously updated list for details on records to be issued throughout the year.

Feb. 6

The Blasters, The Blasters; Hard Line (vinyl reissues)

Big Big Train, Woodcut

Family [John Wetton], Bandstand (remastered and expanded CD edition)

Howard Jones, Human's Lib (Blu-ray and CD reissues)

Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 (2CD or 3LP set with Slash, Derek Trucks, Buddy Guy, Dion, Michael McDonald, others)

Nico [Velvet Underground], Nico and Friends (10CD live box set with Lou Reed, John Cale, Brian Eno, others)

NRBQ, Grooves in Orbit (expanded reissue)

Mick Ronson [David Bowie], Only After Dark: The Complete Mainman Recordings (4CD box)

Renaissance, Azure D'Or (expanded 2CD/Blu-Ray set)

Talk Talk, Spirit of Eden (half-speed mastered LP reissue)

Various artists, Can the Glam! (4CD box with T. Rex, Slade, Bay City Rollers, Suzi Quatro, others)

Various artists: Cherry Stars Collide: Dream Pop, Shoegaze and Ethereal Rock 1986-1995 (4CD box with Talk Talk, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Low, others)

Various artists, March of the Flower Children: The American Sounds of 1967 (3CD set with the Grateful Dead, Love, the Monkees, Mothers of Invention, others)

Various artists, Surrender to the Rhythm: The London Pub Rock Scene of the Seventies (3CD set with Elvis Costello, Mott the Hoople, Dave Edmunds, Graham Parker, others.)

Yes, Tales From Topographic Oceans (expanded super deluxe 12CD/2LP/Blu-Ray reissue)

Feb. 13

Beach Boys, We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years

Black Swan [Jeff Pilson, Reb Beach, Robin McAuley], Paralyzed

Boz Scaggs, Silk Degrees: 50th Anniversary Edition (translucent green vinyl reissue)

Jeff Buckley, Live at Sin-e (expanded 2CD reissue)

Mumford and Sons, Prizefighter

Various artists, This Can't Be Today: A Trip Through the US Psychedelic Underground 1977-1988 (3CD set with Dream Syndicate, the dB's, Bangles, Husker Du, Meat Puppets, others)

Feb. 20

Colin Blunstone [Zombies], One Year and More: Live from Union Chapel

Cream, Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6, 2005 (3LP vinyl reissue)

Dwight Twilley Band, Live on Fire at the Agora 1976

Elvis Presley, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (digital/CD releases)

Gene Parsons [Byrds/Flying Burrito Brothers], Kindling and Beyond: 1973-1986 (5CD box set)

Michael Monroe [Hanoi Rocks], Outerstellar

Phish, New Year's Eve 1993 / Live at Worcester Centrum (5LP box)

Various artists, Soul to Soul: Music From the Original Soundtrack (with Santana, Ike and Tina Turner, the Staple Singers, others)

Feb. 27

Bob and Doug McKenzie, Great White North & Strange Brew: 44 3/4 Anniversary (2CD/Blu-ray set with Rush's Geddy Lee)

Hawkwind, Hawkwind (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray, 1CD or vinyl reissue)

Ian Gillan Band [Deep Purple], Down the Road: The Complete Ian Gillan Band Story (8CD box)

Joel Hoekstra's 13 [Whitesnake/Night Ranger], From the Fade

Mountain, Don't Look Around: The Recordings 1969-1974 (7CD box set)

Nektar, Down to Earth (expanded 4CD reissue)

Rob Zombie, The Great Satan

March and Beyond

Rainbow, Temple of the King: 1975-1976 (9CD box)

Squeeze, Trixies

Asia, Live In England (1CD/DVD set)

Black Crowes, A Pound of Feathers

Rush, Grace Under Pressure (expanded 4CD/Blu-ray, 5LP/Blu-ray, super deluxe digital and Dolby Atmos digital reissues)

Hawkwind, Warrior on the Edge of Time (half-speed mastered vinyl reissue)

Lou Gramm [Foreigner], Released

Adrian Belew, The Atlantic Years: 1989-1992 (3CD box)

Talking Heads, Tentative Decisions: Demos & Live (3CD or 1LP)

Jon Anderson [Yes], Earth Mother Earth; Survival and Other Stories (vinyl reissues)

John Mellencamp, Johnny Cougar - American Dream: The Mainman Recordings 1976-1977 (2CD set)

Joe Jackson, Hope and Fury

Elvis Presley, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (2LP vinyl release)

