You can't rush perfection, but you can hurry it up.

Making an album can sometimes take ages: we're talking months and months of recording, enlisting the right musicians, setting up the studio, nailing down arrangements, narrowing down song selections and so forth.

But albums can also seemingly happen overnight, with no long, drawn-out process taking place at all. Those are the kind of albums we've highlighted below, each of which was recorded in two weeks or less, listed from longest to shortest.

To be clear: we're speaking about the recording process here. There are a number of other steps that go into crafting an album that aren't included — the mixing, mastering, etc. Here, we're focusing only on the actual act of recording an album of songs in a studio.

15. Elephant, The White Stripes (2003)

Time to Record: 14 Days

Elephant, the fourth studio album by the White Stripes, was recorded over the course of roughly two weeks at Toe Rag Studios in London, an analog establishment that fit in nicely with Jack White's "back to basics" vibe of producing. Using things like an 8-track machine, a tremendously successful album was created, including the hit "Seven Nation Army."

As far as White was concerned, taking longer than necessary on a song in the studio was an indication that it was not worth putting on the album. "If you can't do it in a couple of takes," he said to Billboard in 2003, "then it's not a true thing; it's not honest."

Listen to the White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army'

14. Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden (1980)

Time to Record: 13 Days

One of the really great things about maintaining a heavy touring schedule is that a band gets to know their own material extremely well. This was a big advantage to Iron Maiden when they recorded their debut, self-titled album.

"We did the whole thing in 13 days, which was fine," Steve Harris told Guitar World in 2026. "We knew the stuff backwards and forwards because we had been doing it onstage for three or four years before that. So there was no problem there."

Listen to Iron Maiden's 'Prowler'

13. The Clash, The Clash (1977)

Time to Record: 12 Days

Allow us to break down the math here. The Clash's debut, self-titled album was reportedly recorded and mixed over three weeks in February 1977 for just £4,000. But more specifically, the recording took place during three consecutive weekend sessions that ran from Thursday to Sunday, which would mean that part of the process was done in 12 days. Upon release in April of '77, The Clash went to No. 12 in the U.K.

Listen to the Clash's 'Career Opportunities'

12. The Ramones, The Ramones (1976)

Time to Record: 6 Days

What is it with debut albums being recorded so quickly? Here's another one. In January of 1976, the Ramones gathered in the studio to record their first album and it took them a mere six days — instruments, vocals, everything. Part of this was because the Ramones, then a fledgling act, didn't have a ton of money to spend on studio time.

"Doing an album in a week and bringing it in for $6,400 was unheard of, especially since it was an album that really changed the world," Joey Ramone would later say for the book Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk. "It kicked off punk rock and started the whole thing — as well as us."

Listen to the Ramones' 'Blitzkrieg Bop'

11. The Doors, The Doors (1967)

Time to Record: 6 Days

Especially when it comes to making a debut album, a band has to be careful with how much time they're spending on it. Overthinking is the enemy of accomplishment and the longer an album takes to make, the more expensive things become.

"We started almost immediately, and some of the songs took only a few takes," Jim Morrison said to Rolling Stone in 1969, speaking about the Doors' sessions for their debut album, released two years prior. "We'd do several takes just to make sure we couldn't do a better one.

"It's also true that on the first album they don't want to spend as much. The group doesn't either, because the groups pay for the production of an album. That's part of the advance against royalties. You don't get any royalties until you've paid the cost of the record album. So the group and the record company weren't taking a chance on the cost. So for economic reasons and just because we were ready, it went very fast."

Listen to the Doors' 'Light My Fire'

10. Bleach, Nirvana (1989)

Time to Record: 6 Days

There are actually two albums that Nirvana made in the span of just six days. The first was their 1989 debut, Bleach, working mainly out of Reciprocal Recording in Seattle. On Christmas Eve 1988, the band spent five hours recording. Then came another three-day run of recording that ended on New Year's Eve, and finally everything was finished with two more studio dates in January. That was it. Producer Jack Endino was paid $606.17 for his work.

"Eighty percent [of Bleach's lyrics] were written the night before recording," Kurt Cobain later explained. "It was like 'I'm pissed off. Don't know what about. Let's just scream negative lyrics, and as long as they're not sexist and don't get too embarrassing it'll be okay.'"

Listen to Nirvana's 'About a Girl'

9. In Utero, Nirvana (1993)

Time to Record: 6 Days

Wildly enough, Nirvana pulled off the six-day recording process again with 1993's In Utero. This time, of course, there was a lot more money involved, but a hard and fast two-week deadline was set.

Nirvana decamped to Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, where they lived in a house on the property and did almost nothing else but record. After six days of this grueling schedule, the album was fully recorded and then some.

"Most of the records I work on don't have the budget to spend that kind of time in the studio," producer Steve Albini explained to grammy.com in 2014. "At the pace that they were working though, that was very comfortable. They recorded a lot of material. I think it ended up being 19 or so titles, including stuff that never ultimately made it to release."

Listen to Nirvana's 'Heart-Shaped Box'

8. The Stooges, The Stooges (1969)

Time to Record: 5 Days

When the Stooges walked into the Hit Factory recording studio in New York City to make their debut album, they didn't actually have enough material to fill a whole album. They had just a handful of songs ready, but when Jac Holzman, head of Elektra Records, asked if they had more, they simply lied and said yes.

That prompted the Stooges to write and record the rest of the album in a mere five days. "I don't know how much faster you could be," producer John Cale recalled to the OU Daily in 2005. "I guess you could get it done in a day. They were very together."

Listen to the Stooges' 'I Wanna Be Your Dog'

7. Bringing It All Back Home, Bob Dylan (1965)

Time to Record: 3 Days

Leave it to Bob Dylan to write and record way more material than is necessary for one album, only to scrap most of it. That's what happened with 1965's Bringing It All Back Home. In a mere three days, Dylan got down on tape everything that would appear on that album at lightning speed — "Maggie's Farm," for example, was recorded in a single take.

Dylan may have been a man of many ideas, but he could not be described as unfocused, at least for these sessions.

"Most of the songs went down easily and needed only three or four takes," Daniel Kramer, who took the album's cover photo, later said (via Rolling Stone). "His method of working, the certainty of what he wanted, kept things moving."

6. Pink Moon, Nick Drake (1972)

Time to Record: 2 Days

Nick Drake had two specific intentions with 1972's Pink Moon. One was to employ John Wood as producer, with whom he'd worked on his two previous albums and felt could be trusted with this next project, and the other was to create a significantly simpler sound.

Drake got exactly what he wanted. There was no backing band, just him and an acoustic guitar for the most part, save the overdubbed piano on the title track. Because of this, the full album — only 28 minutes in length – was recorded over the course of two evening sessions held at Sound Techniques in London.

Listen to Nick Drake's 'Pink Moon'

5. Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin (1969)

Time to Record: 36 Hours

Led Zeppelin's debut album is another example of a band getting deeply familiar with their material via live performance before turning it into a record.

"If you've got the benefit to do that, it's a really healthy way to go into the studio, especially with guys who haven't been in a studio too much beforehand," Jimmy Page recalled to Classic Rock in 2015. "Also you had to record very thoroughly, and it was pretty ruthless – you couldn't go in there wasting time, certainly with a new band."

Thus, Led Zeppelin was recorded in the span of 36 hours, spread out over a few weeks. "That's the truth," Page said for the 2012 book Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page. "I know, because I paid the bill."

Listen to Led Zeppelin's 'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You'

4. Please Please Me, The Beatles (TKTK)

Time to Record: 12.5 Hours

Now we're getting down to some truly insane numbers: 12 and a half hours. That's how long it took the Beatles to record 1963's Please Please Me.

The Beatles frankly didn't have another option, that's how busy their schedule was. They had one day between other commitments, so they recorded what was more or less their stage routine then.

"That's how things were done in those days," Paul McCartney recalled in 2004 (via the Paul McCartney Project). "The studio was booked for one day. We went in at 10 in the morning, played our live set all the way through, then we went home. The following day, we had two gigs to do. There was no time for messing about. It's great when you do it like that. It's quite magical, really. You just grab hold of stuff."

Listen to the Beatles 'Love Me Do'

3. Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath (1970)

Time to Record: 12 Hours

Clocking in just ahead of the Beatles is Black Sabbath, whose debut album was recorded in a single 12-hour session that took place on Nov. 17, 1969.

But like McCartney said, in the '60s, it wasn't all that uncommon to work quickly, particularly as a new band trying to stir up some initial momentum. "We just went in the studio and did it in a day, we played our live set and that was it," Tony Iommi recalled in 2009. "We actually thought a whole day was quite a long time, then off we went the next day to play for £20 in Switzerland."

Listen to Black Sabbath's 'The Wizard'

2. Kind of Blue, Miles Davis (1959)

Time to Record: 9 Hours

Yes, we're aware Miles Davis' Kind of Blue isn't exactly a rock 'n' roll record, but his influence on rock artists can't be overstated and we also just can't ignore that this masterpiece was recorded in a mere nine hours, spread across two sessions. Davis only provided sketches of ideas to those playing with him in the studio, truly leaving a lot open for interpretation.

Listen to Miles Davis' 'So What'

1. Another Side of Bob Dylan, Bob Dylan (1964)

Time to Record: 3 Hours

It turns out the only person who can record an album faster than Bob Dylan is...Bob Dylan.

On June 9, 1964, he walked into Columbia's Studio A with his acoustic guitar, harmonica and some Beaujolais wine and recorded 14 original songs in a three-hour session. Out of those, 11 were picked for the album Another Side of Bob Dylan.

"This is the fastest Dylan date yet," producer Tom Wilson said to The New Yorker then. "He used to be all hung up with the microphones. Now he's a pro."