When Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood went on holiday together to start planning material for a new Faces album in 2008, it’s unlikely they thought it would take so long to finish.

But according to a teasing social media post by former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock – who’s replaced the late Ronnie Lane – the band’s first LP since 1973 is now complete.

Matlock shared what appears to be a brief newspaper article which read: “We can confirm that the Faces have finished recording their first new album since 1973’s Ooh La La.

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“Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones have reportedly been joined by Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock for 11 new and reworked tracks at RAK Studios in London. No release date has been confirmed yet.”

Matlock wrote: “Never a dull moment…” name-checking Stewart’s 1972 solo album.

Hints at the work in progress have dropped on occasion since Wood reported his expedition to Bermuda, Costa Rica and Miami with Stewart over Christmas 2008.

“It wasn’t so much a holiday but a mini world tour,” he said, reporting that a three-day writing session had taken place.

Why Has The Faces’ Album Taken So Long?

Matlock joined the band for a run of reunion shows in 2010, featuring Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall standing in for Stewart, who also missed their Rock Hall induction in 2012. He, Jones and Wood had been putting in studio sessions since 2021.

“[There’s] 15 tracks that are extremely worthy, some old, some new,” Stewart told the Telegraph that year. “We will get it finished, I promise. No other band sounds like us.”

In 2025 Jones reported that around 11 tracks were underway. “Not all of them are going to be right,” he said. “But most of them are good.” Explaining the delays, he added: “Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out again, Rod’s out again…”

Keyboardist Ian McLagan died in 2014.