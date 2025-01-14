Erik Gronwall ‘Couldn’t Find Common Ground’ to Stay in Skid Row

Former Skid Row singer Erik Gronwall has opened up about his departure from the group.

"Leaving the band was one of the toughest career decisions I ever had to make,” the vocalist remarked during a conversation with Chaoszine (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “I loved being in that band. It didn't hurt waking up being the lead singer of Skid Row. But I would still be in the band if that was an option.”

After two successful years in Skid Row, Gronwall – who first grabbed attention as a contestant on Swedish Idol – abruptly announced he was leaving the band in March 2024 for health reasons.

"I promised myself that I would always put my health first,” the singer and cancer survivor explained to Chaoszine. “And when I felt like I couldn't do that being in the band, I just had to make that decision.”

"I loved my time in the band. I had so much fun with the guys,” Gronwall continued. “We clicked right away, and I will always look back at that time with a smile, for sure. And I would have loved to stay in the band. But given the circumstances, we just couldn't find common ground in terms of how much we should tour."

Gronwall Wanted Time to Recover on Tour

"I'm not sure if it's been said in any interview, but, for me, it was never about not touring at all," Gronwall explained. "I just wanted to have more time in between to recover.”

The vocalist claims he presented the other Skid Row members with a plan that would work for him.

“My suggestion was three weeks on the road, including traveling, and then one month off, three weeks on the road, including traveling, one month off, just to have that time in between,” the rocker revealed. “But they didn't find that feasible, and that's totally fine. I mean, Skid Row has been doing this since before I was born. [Laughs] They have a recipe. I totally respect that they didn't find it feasible at all. But it was what I needed, and here we are."

Despite wishing things had worked out differently, Grownwall has nothing but admiration for his former band. Meanwhile, Skid Row has performed shows with Lzzy Hale since Gronwall’s departure, but have yet to name a permanent replacement.