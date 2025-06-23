Eric Clapton Adds Ohio State Concert to Tour Schedule

Eric Clapton has added another American concert date to his 2025 schedule: Sept. 5 at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Clapton will appear at the Mershon Auditorium, a venue located on the college's campus.

Tickets will be available starting Friday June 27 and proceeds from the show will be donated to the addiction recovery center founded by Clapton, Crossroads Centre Antigua.

Where Else Is Eric Clapton Performing This Year?

So far in 2025, Clapton has performed in Japan, the U.K., Italy and France, but has not played any American shows since October of last year.

The Ohio State show is now the first date Clapton will play during a brief run of U.S. concerts that will take place in September. Following Ohio State, he'll perform in Cleveland, Nashville, Tennessee, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and Uncasville, Connecticut.

With the exception of the Ohio State show, the support act for all of Clapton's other concerts will be the Wallflowers.

Clapton Once Called Touring 'Unbearable'

Clapton has stated previously that he isn't the biggest fan of touring any longer, citing travel hassles.

"The road has become unbearable," he said over a decade ago in 2014 (via Rolling Stone). "It's become unapproachable, because it takes so long to get anywhere. It's hostile – everywhere: getting in and out of airports, traveling on planes and in cars." The year before that, Clapton said: "When I'm 70, I'll stop. I won't stop playing or doing one-offs, but I'll stop touring, I think."

Clapton is currently 80 years old.