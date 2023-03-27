Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour

Eric Clapton has announced a run of North American shows that will take place in September, featuring support from Jimmie Vaughan.

Clapton will start the tour in Pittsburgh on Sept. 8, followed by shows in Toronto, Canada, St. Louis, Mo., St. Paul, Minn. and Denver. This is the second time the guitarist has teamed up for a tour with Jimmie Vaughan, the older brother of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Tickets for all shows will be available beginning on March 31; more information about the performances can be found on Clapton's website.

Clapton's current band includes Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton, with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. According to a press release, these will be Clapton's only North American performances for 2023.

In April, Clapton will perform six nights at Budokan in Tokyo, followed by a pair of Jeff Beck tribute performances at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 22 and 23. Other confirmed London guests for that show include Rod Stewart, Billy Gibbons, former Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks, John McLaughlin, Joss Stone, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May and Johnny Depp.

Eric Clapton North American Tour 2023

Sept. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 14 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena