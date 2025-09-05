Eric Clapton's expanded upcoming reissue of Journeyman adds four new bonus tracks recently uncovered from the original 1989 recording sessions.

Journeyman: Deluxe Edition will be available Nov. 21 on compact disc, vinyl and digitally. Preordering is already underway. Check out the complete track listing and the video for the previously unheard song "Forever" below.

"A few years ago, Clapton was on YouTube, just poking around looking at old footage and songs, and found that fans had uploaded outtakes and bonus cuts of songs from the Journeyman sessions," according to the reissue's new liner notes. "After a search through Clapton's vaults, these four bonus cuts are now on the album, mixed and mastered anew for this edition."

This LP represented a double-platinum move away from pop music for Clapton. "Pretending" and the gold-selling "Bad Love" topped the mainstream rock charts, while "No Alibis" reached the Top 5. Original guest performers on Journeyman included George Harrison, Phil Collins and Daryl Hall, among others.

The title was personal: "Journeyman ... it's what I want to be known as," Clapton said in an official statement. "I like to think I'm a craftsman. I think I’m always working on mastering my craft."

Clapton is set to begin a short U.S. tour early next week. He opens on Monday in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, with planned stops in New York, Philadelphia and Boston, among others. A complete list of cities and dates is also below.

"Forever" was written by the late Jerry Williams, a frequent collaborator from this era who also composed "Pretending" as well as Clapton's earlier gold-selling hit "Forever Man," "Running on Faith," "See What Love Can Do" and "Something's Happening."

Eric Clapton, 'Journeyman: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

"Pretending"

"Anything For Your Love"

"Bad Love"

"Running on Faith"

"Hard Times"

"Hound Dog"

"No Alibis"

"Run So Far"

"Old Love"

"Breaking Point"

"Lead Me On"

"Before You Accuse Me"

"Higher Power" (bonus track)

"Border Song" (bonus track)

"Forever" (bonus track)

"That Kind of Woman" (bonus track)

Eric Clapton's 2025 U.S. Tour

9/8 – Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

9/11 – Cleveland @ Rocket Arena

9/13 – Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

9/16 – Boston @ TD Garden

9/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

