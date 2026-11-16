Eric Clapton Announces Expanded 2027 Tour Dates

Eric Clapton has announced an expanded run of tour dates for 2027.

The acclaimed guitarist will perform a handful of shows throughout Europe, beginning May 5 in Zagreb, Croatia. From there Clapton will head to Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland, before returning to the U.K. for five previously announced performances. A full list of the guitarist’s upcoming shows can be found below.

As of yet, Clapton has not revealed any U.S. shows for 2027. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer played eight concerts across America in 2026, culminating with his annual Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin.

Eric Clapton Preps 'The Road to Escondido' 20th Anniversary Release

The new European tour dates arrive as Clapton prepares to release The Road to Escondido: Enhanced Edition, a 20th anniversary set celebrating his collaborative album with JJ Cale.

"People are unaware of how important he is in the tree of the musical history of [the U.S.] and the world," Clapton noted of Cale’s legacy, "and the effect he's had on people, in a very subtle way, in the way they sing, play guitar and make records."

The updated collection features three previously unreleased songs from the original recording sessions, along with live material.

Eric Clapton 2027 Tour (New Dates in Bold)

5/5 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb

5/7 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena 8888 Sofia

5/10 - Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

5/12 - Łódź, Poland @ Atlas Arena

5/17- Birmingham, United Kingdom @ bp pulse LIVE

5/20 - London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

5/21 - London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

5/23 - London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

5/24 - London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall