Eric Clapton Announces 2026 US Tour

Eric Clapton will play six shows in the United States this fall, beginning Sept. 6 in Detroit and concluding Sept. 17 in Kansas City.

Jimmy Vaughan will serve as the opening act on all of these dates. Clapton's band will include guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, keyboardist Chris Stainton, bassist Nathan East, organist Tim Camron and backing vocalists Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Clapton had previously announced 11 European dates for 2026. Ten will take place this spring, beginning April 24 in Amsterdam and concluding May 17 in Munchen, Germany. He'll perform a lone UK show on August 23 at the Sandringham Estate.

Tickets for the newly announced U.S. shows will go on sale on March 6 at 10 AM local time.

Clapton's most recent studio album, Meanwhile, was released digitally in October 2024, and on vinyl and CD on Jan. 24, 2025.

Eric Clapton 2026 Tour Schedule: New dates in bold

4/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

4/26 – Antwerpen, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

4/29 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow

5/2 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

5/4 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

5/7 – Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena

5/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

5/13 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

5/15 – Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

5/17 – Munchen, Germany @ Olympiastadion

8/23 – Sandringham, United Kingdom @ Sandringham Estate

9/6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

9/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

9/11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

9/15 - St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

9/17 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center