Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Fights Graceland Auction

Danielle Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is fighting the court-approved auction of Presley's famous Graceland mansion in Tennessee.

Keough, an actress, gained control of the mansion, as well as much of her grandfather's estate, after the 2023 passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Keough has filed a suit alleging that the creditor behind the mansion's foreclosure claim used forged signatures.

Back in 2018, Lisa Marie Presley entered a deed of trust and secured a $3.8 million loan with Graceland as collateral. It was taken out via Naussany Investments and Private Lending, but Keough's new suit claims that not only did her mother never give her signature for these documents, the loan's notary public didn't notarize them and the creditor company doesn't exist.

"These documents are fraudulent," Keough's lawsuit says (via CNN). "Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments. ... [Naussany Investments] appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding."

Elvis Presley Enterprises, the entity that manages Graceland, put out the following statement: "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit [that] has been filed is to stop the fraud."

Naussany Investments has not responded to the suit. A hearing in regards to Keough's claim is scheduled for Wednesday, just one day prior to the scheduled auction.