Elvis Costello has extended his summer 2026 tour with a half-dozen new dates that will take his current run through September.

The new shows are part of his Radio Soul! The Songs of Elvis Costello From the Early Days to the Late Hours concerts featuring Costello and the Imposters with guitarist Charlie Sexton.

The six just-added dates are scheduled from Sept. 10 through Sept. 18.

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These shows also mark the first U.S. dates for the Radio Soul! The Songs of Elvis Costello From the Early Days to the Late Hours sets.

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A press release for the tour promises "the show will feature numbers drawn from record releases from My Aim Is True in 1977 to Blood & Chocolate in 1986, along with other surprises."

"For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to 50 years ago," Costello said. "Among them, 'Radio Soul,' the first draft of what eventually became 'Radio Radio.'"

Where Is Elvis Costello Playing in 2026?

Costello's Radio Soul tour starts on June 5 in Lund, Sweden, and will play a month's worth of concerts in Europe, including dates in Hamburg, London, Brussels and Paris, before ending on July 9 in Frankfurt.

The tour resumes on Sept. 10 with six new dates, beginning with a concert in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

From there, Costello and the Imposters — keyboardist Steve Nieve and drummer Pete Thomas, who were in the Attractions with Costello, and bassist Davey Faragher, along with Sexton — will perform shows in Cleveland and Royal Oak, Michigan, before a final date on Sept. 18 in Muskegon, Michigan.

"You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure," Costello said. "Don't forget this show is 'Performed by Elvis Costello & the Imposters,' an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new. They are nobody's tribute band.

"The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, kicking and screaming rock 'n' roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises."

When Do Tickets Go on Sale for Elvis Costello's 2026 U.S. Shows?

You can see all of the shows currently scheduled for Radio Soul! The Songs of Elvis Costello: From the Early Days to the Late Hours below.

The artist presale starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found at Costello's website.

Newly Announced Dates: “Radio Soul! The Songs of Elvis Costello From the Early Days to the Late Hours”

Sept. 10, 2026 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

Sept. 12, 2026 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Sept. 13, 2026 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 15, 2026 - Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

Sept. 16, 2026 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 18, 2026 - Muskegon, MI @ Frauenthal Theater

Previously Announced “Radio Soul!” Tour Dates

Jun 5, 2026 - Lund, Sweden @ Science Village Hall

Jun 7, 2026 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

Jun 8, 2026 - Oslo, Norway @ Konserthus

Jun 10, 2026 - Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

Jun 12, 2026 - Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

Jun 13, 2026 - Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall

Jun 15, 2026 - London, England @ Royal Albert Hall

Jun 17, 2026 - York, England @ York Barbican

Jun 18, 2026 - East Molesey, England @ Hampton Court Palace Festival

Jun 20, 2026 - London, England @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Jun 21, 2026 - Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Olympia

Jun 23, 2026 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Jun 24, 2026 - Manchester, England @ Palace Theater

Jun 26, 2026 - Portsmouth, England @ Portsmouth Guildhall

Jun 29, 2026 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Jun 30, 2026 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Jul 3, 2026 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

Jul 5, 2026 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Iveagh Gardens

Jul 6, 2026 - Newcastle, England @ 02 City Hall

Jul 8, 2026 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw

Jul 9, 2026 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle