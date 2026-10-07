Elton John will release a 50th anniversary edition of his 1975 album Rock of the Westies.

The two-CD set will be available on Nov. 20.

Listen to the piano/vocal version of "Street Kids" from the upcoming set below.

Hear Elton John's 'Street Kids (Piano / Vocal Version)'

Rock of the Westies was released in October 1975 and became his sixth consecutive (and final) No. 1 album during his '70s streak of hit records.

The album, which debuted at No. 1, was released just five months after Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

READ MORE: The Top 100 Rock Songs of All Time

The album included the hit singles "Island Girl," which reached No. 1, and the double A-side "Grow Some Funk of Your Own" and "I Feel Like a Bullet (In the Gun of Robert Ford)."

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"I had forgotten how good some of the tracks were and how good some of the piano playing was," John notes in a press release announcing the new set. "It just rocks! I love it! It was a fun record to make."

What's on the 50th-Anniversary Edition of Elton John's 'Rock of the Westies'?

The 50th-anniversary edition of Rock of the Westies features the 2017 remaster of the original album on the first disc and previously unreleased "Piano & Vocal Versions" from the sessions.

In addition to the two-CD edition, the collection will also be available in 2LP, 1LP, and digital formats.

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Rock of the Westies, John's 10th album, was recorded at Colorado's Caribou Ranch with producer Gus Dudgeon. John said it was "the most genuine rock 'n' roll record that I've ever made."

The track listing for Elton John's Rock of the Westies (50th Anniversary Edition) is below.

What Does Elton John Think of 'Rock of the Westies'?

"I listened to the whole album again this year, stripped back to just the piano and vocals," John explained. "On 'Street Kids' there is a single, long piano riff throughout the whole song. And there's absolutely not a single mistake on there.

"After all these years, I am still very proud of the quality of the musicianship on this record."

Elton John, 'Rock of the Westies (50th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. Medley: Yell Help / Wednesday Night / Ugly

2. Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future)

3. Island Girl

4. Grow Some Funk Of Your Own

5. I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford)

6. Street Kids

7. Hard Luck Story

8. Feed Me

9. Billy Bones And The White Bird

Disc 2 - Piano / Vocal Versions

1. Medley: Yell Help / Wednesday Night / Ugly - Piano / Vocal Version

2. Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future) - Piano / Vocal Version

3. Island Girl - Piano / Vocal Version

4. Grow Some Funk Of Your Own - Piano / Vocal Version

5. I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford) - Piano / Vocal Version

6. Street Kids - Piano / Vocal Version

7. Hard Luck Story - Piano / Vocal Version

8. Feed Me - Piano / Vocal Version

9. Billy Bones And The White Bird - Piano / Vocal Version