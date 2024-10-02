Elton John Says ‘There’s Not Much of Me Left’ Following Surgeries

Elton John admitted “there’s not much of me left” after undergoing several surgeries in recent years.

The Rocketman, now 77 years old, has dealt with a variety of issues, including hip and knee surgeries. During a conversation at the premiere of his new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer addressed his health.

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left,” John joked. “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate, I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here.”

Elton went on to thank fans for their continued support, while crediting his husband David Furnish and their two sons “for making me the happiest man in the world.”

"I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much. I've never felt happiness like I have now."

John also addressed his retirement from touring following 2023’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age,” he explained. “I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it."

Despite the retirement, Elton noted that he's "still going to have music in [his] life." True to form, the rocker serenaded the crowd at his documentary premiere with a rendition of "Tiny Dancer."

When Does Elton John's Documentary Come Out?

Elton John: Never Too Late will have a limited theatrical run starting Nov. 15, before later being released on Disney+ on Dec. 13. The career-spanning film will chronicle the highs and lows of John's life, including his early years in music and his battles with addiction. The centerpiece of the documentary will be the singer's final North American concert, which took place Nov. 20, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

An official trailer for the documentary can be watched below.