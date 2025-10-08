The list of presenters for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles is highlighted by Elton John and Iggy Pop.

The 40th annual ceremony will be held on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater. Confirmed presenters also include David Letterman, Beck, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Missy Elliott, Brandi Carlile, Questlove, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Momsen, among others. Tickets are available for purchase at AXS.com.

Seven acts will be recognized, including Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Checker has declined to attend.

"Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers," Rock Hall chairman John Sykes said in an official statement. "These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."

How to Watch the 2026 Rock Hall Inductions

The inductions will air live on Disney+, at 5PM PST, 6PM MST, 7PM CST and 8PM EST, and will be available for a la carte streaming after the ceremony. ABC will also present a primetime special with performance highlights on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Those standout moments will begin streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Rock Hall's Musical Influence Awards this year go to Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, while the Musical Excellence Awards will be given to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye. Lenny Waronker earned the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock Hall says other special guests will be announced closer to the show date.

