Elton John Recovering From Eye Infection That Caused Blindness

Elton John has taken to social media to share that he's currently recovering from a serious eye infection that caused temporary blindness in one eye.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he said. "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," John continued. "I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

Elton John's Other Recent Health Issues

John has experience a number of health-related obstacles in the last couple of years.

In 2023, he fell at his home in the South of France, but was found to be "in good health" after visiting local doctors. The year before that he was forced to postpone several concerts when he tested positive for COVID-19, and in 2021, he underwent hip surgery that was prompted by an injury.

But there has also been good news from the John camp: he and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin have made a new album, though a release date has yet to be revealed.

"It's absolutely wonderful," John said about the album at last year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "It's full of youth and it's full of vitality, and it's a wonderful place to be after we've been together for 56 years."