Watch Elton John Perform ‘Pink Pony Club’ With Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan appeared at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday night, performing a cover of John's "Your Song," as well as duets with John of her anthemic hit "Pink Pony Club" and his "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

"I just freaked out when I heard her," John said (via Rolling Stone) just before Roan took the stage at the event, which raised money for John's AIDS foundation. "I interviewed her and fell in love with her and the album [Roan's 2023 LP The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess]. She's so kind to do this. She's one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Not only does she speak with her voice on stage, but off it."

Roan reciprocated the admiration from the stage.

"Thank you so much for believing in me," she said to John. "You made it so I could be the artist I could be."

You can watch Roan and John perform "Pink Pony Club" below, as well as Roan's cover of "Your Song." ("It's kind of scary singing that in front of the person who wrote it," Roan said of the latter performance.)

Roan's set also included several more of her own hits, including "Red Wine Supernova," "Hot to Go!" and "Good Luck, Babe!"

John 'Keeps an Eye' on Roan

John has been a fan of Roan's since before The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, her debut album, was released.

"He was about as early as an early adopter can be to her talent," John's husband, David Furnish, told Variety last month. "Subsequently, she's become a dear friend to Elton and me. He keeps an eye on her and loves what she has achieved musically."