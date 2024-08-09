Hear Eddie Vedder’s New Version of Tom Petty’s ‘Room at the Top’

Eddie Vedder has finally released a studio version of "Room at the Top," the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' song he's been covering live for years.

It appears on the soundtrack to Apple TV+'s upcoming Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, a show about a former police detective in Florida. In fact, the series' entire soundtrack consists of Petty covers — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit cover "You're Gonna Get It," Marcus King takes on "The Waiting" and Larkin Poe handled "Runnin' Down a Dream," just to name a few.

You can hear Vedder's new recording below.

Eddie Vedder's Love of Tom Petty

Vedder has long been a fan of Petty and his work, covering several of his songs in concert and occasionally teaming up with members of the Heartbreakers. In 2022, he performed "Room at the Top" and "The Waiting" with guitarist Mike Campbell at the Ohana Music Festival.

"Tomorrow will be five years since we all lost this guy [Petty] that was a part of our lives," he told the crowd then (via Rolling Stone). "I think about him all the time, as we all do. I keep reminding myself how grateful we can be because we still have his voice in our heads, and the songs are in us. We can play them loud, and we can still hear him."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Tom Petty Album