Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie, who have performed together in the past, have announced a joint tour for 2026.

The Sing a Song All Night Long tour will take place across North America this summer. The R&B icons will play more than two dozen dates together.

Both acts have been on the road recently, performing many of their hit songs from the '70s and '80s.

READ MORE: Top 40 Songs of 1985

It's been more than a decade since either Earth, Wind & Fire or Lionel Richie has released new albums: Earth, Wind & Fire with Now, Then & Forever in 2013 and Richie with Tuskegee in 2012.

Where Are Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Playing in 2026?

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will begin their 2026 tour on June 24 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For the next two months, they will play dates in Pittsburgh, Toronto, New York, Orlando and Denver before concluding the shows on Aug. 14 in Austin.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. They will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

More information can be found at Live Nation.

lionel richie earth wind and fire tour Live Nation loading...

You can see all dates for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's 2026 tour below.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour

Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center