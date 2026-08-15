Earth, Wind & Fire have provided an update on John Paris, the band’s drummer who suffered a “critical medical emergency” on Aug. 6.

The famed funk group was set to take the stage at the Chase Center in San Francisco when the emergency occurred. Paris was rushed to a hospital at the time for what TMZ described as a “cardiac incident,” while the night’s performance was canceled.

In a new update posted to Facebook, Paris’ bandmates and family shared details regarding his condition.

John Paris Was Put in an 'Induced Coma,' but Briefly Woke Up

“When John arrived at the hospital, his doctors placed him into an induced coma while they worked to provide the critical care he needed,” the message explained, noting that the drummer’s wife and daughter “remained by his side.”

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After an unspecified number of days, Paris “opened his eyes” and was able to speak to his loved ones, even cracking a joke or two. “For a few precious moments, everyone saw the John they know and love. There were tears, laughter, hugs, and renewed hope,” the message noted. “Sadly, that moment was short-lived. Not too long after that John's blood pressure began to rise, and he had difficulty breathing. His doctors made the difficult decision to sedate him again so his body could stabilize and continue receiving the best possible care.”

“Today, John remains resting under sedation while his medical team carefully monitors him and determines the safest path forward,” the update continued. “Although this has been an emotional roller coaster, there have continued to be small moments that give those closest to him hope. Even now, John appears to show slight responses when music is played. For a man whose life has been devoted to music, those moments have been incredibly meaningful to everyone at his bedside. John's journey is far from over. There is so much hope that surrounds him.”

How Fans Can Help Support John Paris' Family

A GoFundMe account has been set up “to help ease these unexpected expenses and challenges” Paris’ family now faces. At time of writing, it had raised close to $60,000 in donations.

Paris has been a member of Earth, Wind & Fire for 25 years, having joined the group in 2001. His further credits include work with a wide assortment of musicians, including Patti LaBelle, Bruce Hornsby, Kelly Clarkson and Sheila E.