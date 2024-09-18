Eagles Pay Tribute to J.D. Souther: ‘We Have Lost a Brother’

Eagles have released a statement honoring J.D. Souther, their cowriter and collaborator who died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

“We have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter, a pioneer of the Southern California sound that emerged in the 1970s,” the band’s message began. “J.D. Souther was smart, talented, well-read, and in possession of a wicked sense of humor. He loved a good meal, a good movie, and a good Martini ... and he loved dogs, adopting many, over the course of his lifetime.”

The Eagles went on to detail Souther’s journey from Detroit to Texas and, eventually, Los Angeles. The band described the songwriter as “a student of the deep roots of the best American music,” whose “knowledge and appreciation informed his work.”

“He was a crucial cowriter on many of our most popular songs, including, ‘The Best of My Love,’ ‘New Kid in Town,’ and ‘Heartache Tonight,’” the Eagles continued, adding that Souther also contributed to many of Don Henley’s solo albums.

“He was an extraordinary man and will be greatly missed by many,” the band said at the close of their tribute. “Adios, old friend. Travel well.”

The Eagles full statement can be found here.

J.D. Souther’s Eagles Legacy

Souther first began working with Glenn Frey prior to the Eagles. When the group formed in 1971, he was invited to join, but quickly determined the fit wasn't right. Instead, Souther became a frequent collaborator with the group, co-writing several of their most beloved hits.

In 2013, Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Though he never achieved the same name recognition as official Eagles band members, he always appreciated his place in the group's history.

“There was definitely a period of time where people would occasionally say to me, ‘Doesn’t it piss you off that the Eagles have these big hits off your songs?’" the songwriter remarked during a 2008 interview. "I would usually start saying, ‘Would you like to see the checks?’"