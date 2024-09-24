Inside Eagles’ ‘Third Encore’ Fan Experience: Photos

A unique fan experience is welcoming Eagles fans flocking to Las Vegas to catch the band’s residency at the Sphere.

Dubbed "Third Encore," the setup is equal parts history lesson, shopping destination and immersive experience. The project was curated by Cindy Frey, widow of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey and mother of current Eagle Deacon Frey. A press release notes the concept was “created to channel the spirit of the band’s legendary roots and celebrate its enduring legacy.”

Located inside the waterfall atrium at the Venetian Resort and Casino, Third Encore boasts an incredible array of items from throughout the Eagles’ career. Fans can view music equipment, vintage collectibles, stage-worn outfits, classic posters and watch archival behind-the-scenes footage of the band.

READ MORE: Eagles Dazzle in Sphere Debut: Pictures, Video, Set List

While the Third Encore experience features many unique Eagles artifacts, the unquestioned crown jewel is a recreation of the famous Troubadour nightclub. The storied Hollywood venue played an important role in Eagles history, as Glenn Frey and Don Henley first met there 1970. For Third Encore, the Troubadour has been recreated to look exactly as it did during the Eagles' formative years, including the distinctive wood panelling, stage performance space and famous marquee.

Pieces of Eagles history can be found around every corner. A peg board behind the bar holds an assortment of hotel keys that bassist Timothy B. Schmit. Elsewhere, a wall displays platinum records and several of Frey's personal effects. Meanwhile, the stage area features Henley's original drum kit, bought by his mother when he was just a teen. The bass drum has the word "Felicity" emblazoned on it, the name of Henley's first band.

Meanwhile, a nearby storefront offers limited edition Eagles memorabilia, created specifically for the band’s Sphere residency.

See pictures from the Eagles’ Third Encore fan experience in the gallery below.

How Long Is the Eagles' Las Vegas Residency?

Eagles will continue performing various weekends at the Sphere through early 2025. The final show of their 20-date residency is scheduled for Jan. 25.

READ MORE: 5 Most Stunning Moments From Eagles' Sphere Opening Night

Third Encore will remain in Las Vegas for the duration of the Eagles’ Sphere stay. The fan experience will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11AM to 7PM on show weeks. Most of the exhibit is free for the public to attend, with the exception of the Troubadour, which is only accessible to Vibee VIP Pass holders. More information can be found here.