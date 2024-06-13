Eagles Announce Las Vegas Sphere Shows

Eagles will appear at the Sphere in Las Vegas later this year.

They'll play eight shows over four weekends at the state-of-the-art venue, beginning Sept. 20 and ending Oct. 19.

You can view the list of dates below.

Tickets will start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing. An artist presale will begin June 18, followed by a Live Nation presale on June 20 and regular sale on June 21. VIP packages will also be available.

Eagles' Other Touring Plans

At the moment, the band has two more Long Goodbye tour shows scheduled this year for June 14 and 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands.

"We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up," the band said in a previous press release. "Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

The announcement places Eagles among the handful of legacy acts to perform at the elaborate space. U2 was the first with their Achtung Baby Live residency. Phish followed with a four-night run of shows in April. Then came Dead & Company with several weekends of shows in May and June.

Eagles, Sphere, Las Vegas Concert Dates:

Sept. 20

Sept. 21

Sept. 27

Sept. 28

Oct. 11

Oct. 12

Oct. 18

Oct. 19