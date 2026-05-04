Eagles Reportedly Cut Festival Set Short Due to ‘Medical Episode’

The Eagles played their first non-Sphere show since 2024 as they took the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday night, but things didn’t go exactly to plan.

“This is very different from the Sphere,” frontman Don Henley admitted early in the set. “We got some sunshine up in here.”

The setting was certainly different for a band that’s been making the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue home, and the set list varied from what they’ve been performing at the Sphere.

READ MORE: How Eagles Sphere Show Has Changed Over the Years

The group opened with “Seven Bridges Road,” a notable change from their Vegas show, where “Hotel California” has been the opening number. That famous tune appeared later in the New Orleans set, kicking off the final trio of songs that ended their performance.

As they traditionally do, the Eagles mixed in a few hits from their members' respective solo careers, including Joe Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good” and Henley’s “Boys of Summer.” Other highlights during their Big Easy concert included “Take It Easy,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” "Witchy Woman” and “Heartache Tonight.”

Still, the biggest surprise was what the Eagles didn’t play. “Desperado,” the 1973 classic, was shockingly left out of the New Orleans set – the first time in decades that the Eagles have omitted it from a show.

Why Did the Eagles Cut Their Set Short?

The band also departed with about 20 minutes left in their allotted set time, an act that caught many fans in the crowd off guard. According to NOLA.com, the Eagles’ decision to leave early was due to a band member’s health.

“In the latter half of the show, the band's piano player reportedly suffered some sort of medical episode and couldn't continue to perform,” the news site reported. “Without him, the band had to skip the piano-heavy ‘Desperado.’”

Videos and full set list from the Eagles New Orleans Jazz Fest performance can be found below. The band’s next concert is scheduled for May 5 in Atlanta.

Watch Eagles Perform 'Lyin' Eyes'

Watch Eagles Perform 'In the City'

Watch Eagles Perform 'Life's Been Good'

Watch Eagles Perform 'Hotel California'

Eagles, May 2, 2026 at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Set List:

1. "Seven Bridges Road"

2. "Take It Easy"

3. "One of These Nights"

4. "Lyin' Eyes"

5. "Take It to the Limit"

6. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

7. "Witchy Woman"

8. "Tequila Sunrise"

9. "In the City"

10. "I Can't Tell You Why"

11. "New Kid in Town"

12. "Already Gone"

13. "Life's Been Good"

14. "Funk #49"

15. "Life in the Fast Lane"

16. "The Boys of Summer"

17. "Hotel California"

18. "Rocky Mountain Way"

19. "Heartache Tonight"