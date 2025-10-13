Eagles have added more dates to their 2026 concert schedule.

The four new shows extend the band's performances to eight, including the previously announced shows for next year at Las Vegas' Sphere.

READ MORE: Top 35 Country Rock Songs

The four new concerts will take place over four weekends in late February.

Since the Eagles started their concerts at the Sphere in September 2024, they have played dozens of shows. The new performances will bring the total number of Eagles performances at the Las Vegas venue to more than 50.

The band has been playing a set consisting of some of their biggest hits, including "Hotel California," "One of These Nights," "I Can't Tell You Why" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The shows have also featured solo songs by Don Henley ("The Boys of Summer") and Joe Walsh ("Rocky Mountain Way").

Where Are Eagles Playing in 2026?

Eagles still have a handful of 2025 dates left on their schedule before they take a 10-week break leading into the holidays.

They have concerts lined up for Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 before the break. They then return on Jan. 23 for the first eight shows announced for the new year, beginning with a pair of dates for the weekend of Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

You can see the Eagles' current show schedule at the Sphere below.

The general on-sale for the new performances will begin on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Eagles, Live in Concert at the Sphere

October 31, 2025

November 1, 2025

November 7, 2025

November 8, 2025

January 23, 2026

January 24, 2026

January 30, 2026

January 31, 2026

February 20, 2026

February 21, 2026

February 27, 2026

February 28, 2026