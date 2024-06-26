Eagles Add Four More Concerts to Farewell Tour

Eagles have extended their recently confirmed residency at the immersive Sphere in Las Vegas. They'll now appear for a total of 16 concerts over eight weekends in September through December. An updated list of dates at the state-of-the-art facility is below.

General on-sale for the four new weekend concerts begins at 10 AM PT on July 12 at their official website. Presale with limited VIP ticket packages begins on July 9, with a Live Nation presale on July 11. Both are also at 10 AM PT. VIP packages include parking, premium seats and exclusive merchandise.

Eagles announced an initial series of eight Sphere shows just two weeks ago. They've since completed two more Long Goodbye tour concerts, held June 14 and 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands.

This run of shows places Eagles among a select few to perform so far at Sphere. U2's Achtung Baby Live residency was the first, followed by Phish's four-night stand in April. Dead & Company began their 30-show residency at Sphere in May and will continue through August.

Which Dates Have Been Added to Eagles' Sphere Residency?

Eagles' new concerts at the Sphere are Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, then Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, so the listed cost includes all taxes and fees.

Their Long Goodbye tour launched last September, seven years after the 2016 death of co-founder Glenn Frey. His son has been part of their expanded subsequent lineup, along with country star Vince Gill.

They've said all along that they would keep adding dates as long as there was an audience demand. That led Don Henley to quip at one so-called farewell show in Los Angeles: "Welcome to whatever this is."

Eagles - Live in Concert at Sphere

Friday, Sept. 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 28

Friday, Oct. 11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 18

Saturday, Oct. 19

Friday, Nov. 1

Saturday, Nov. 2

Friday, Nov. 8

Saturday, Nov. 9

Friday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

