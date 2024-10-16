Eagles Extend Their 2025 Live Dates

Eagles have added more shows to their 2025 list of concerts. Like all of their dates lined up so far for next year, the new concerts will take place at Las Vegas' Sphere as part of the band's residency there.

Four shows have been added to the current itinerary, all happening during the first two weekends in March.

That brings the Eagles' total number of shows at Sphere to 28 over 14 weekends. They started their concert series at the Las Vegas venue in September, performing songs from throughout their career - including "Take It Easy," "Lyin' Eyes," "Hotel California" and "Heartache Tonight" - as well as solo cuts from band cofounder Don Henley ("The Boys of Summer") and longtime guitarist Joe Walsh ("Rocky Mountain Way").

Tickets for the new shows start on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT; artist presales go on sale on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. EDT, while Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. EDT.

When Are Eagles Playing Concerts in 2025?

The next performance in Eagles' Live in Concert at Sphere residency happens on Oct. 18. Their weekend dates run through the end of 2024; the newly announced dates - March 7, 8, 14 and 15 - are now scheduled to last through the first quarter of 2025.

You can see all of the Eagles' current concert dates at Las Vegas' Sphere below. More information can be found on the band's website.

Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025