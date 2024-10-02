Eagles Add More 2025 Concerts

Eagles have added more show dates to their concert itinerary for 2025.

Four more shows were added to the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency in February 2025, bringing the current number of concerts on their schedule to 20. They will have played two dozen shows at the venue when the new dates conclude on Feb. 22, but seeing how shows are being added due to demand, there's a good chance even more performances will be added later.

Eagles began their concert series at the venue in late September, performing songs that spanned their career - from "Take It Easy" to "Heartache Tonight" - and included solo cuts from Don Henley ("The Boys of Summer") and Joe Walsh ("Rocky Mountain Way").

The new dates include Friday and Saturday performances in February at Sphere, an 18,600-seat auditorium noted for its immersive video and audio. U2 opened the venue in September 2023 with a residency.

Presales for the new Eagles concerts start on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. EDT; the general on-sale begins on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. EDT.

When Are Eagles Playing Shows in 2025?

Eagles' Live in Concert at Sphere residency resumes on Oct. 11 and includes weekend dates through the end of 2024 that run currently until Feb. 22. The new dates are Friday, Feb. 14, Saturday, Feb. 15, Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.

You can see all of Eagles' current Sphere dates below. More information can be found on the band's website.

Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025