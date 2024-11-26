Eagles Add More Concerts to Their 2025 Schedule
Eagles have extended their schedule of 2025 concerts through mid-April. As with all of their dates for the new year, the just-announced shows will take place at Las Vegas' Sphere as part of the band's residency.
The four new shows added to the schedule will happen on Fridays and Saturdays during the first half of April. The previously scheduled concerts run through March 15.
With these updated dates, Eagles' total number of performances at Sphere now comes to 32 shows over 16 weekends. The band launched the concert series at the Las Vegas venue in September. The set lists have included songs that span their five-decade career, such as "Take It Easy," "Lyin' Eyes," "Hotel California" and "Heartache Tonight."
The shows have also featured solo cuts from Eagles cofounder Don Henley - "The Boys of Summer" - and guitarist Joe Walsh, who takes the spotlight for "Rocky Mountain Way."
Presale tickets for the new dates begin on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. EST; Live Nation and SiriusXM presales start Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. EST.
When Are Eagles Playing Concerts in 2025?
Eagles' next scheduled performance in its Live in Concert at Sphere residency takes place on Dec. 6. They have four shows through the end of 2024 over the first two weekends before taking off a month. The 2025 concerts resume on Jan. 17, with the the four new dates scheduled for April 4, 5, 11 and 12.
Eagles' concert dates at Las Vegas' Sphere are below; more information can be found on the band's website.
Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Friday, February 14, 2025
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Friday, March 7, 2025
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Friday, March 14, 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Friday, April 4, 2025
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Friday, April 11, 2025
Saturday, April 12, 2025
