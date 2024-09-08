E Street Band’s Patti Scialfa Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Patti Scialfa, the longtime E Street Band member and wife of Bruce Springsteen, has revealed her ongoing battle with blood cancer.

In the new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Scialfa shared her news publicly for the first time.

“In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma,” the backing singer confessed (as reported by People). Scialfa also added that “touring has become a challenge for me” as a result of her condition.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in plasma cells found in bone marrow. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Multiple myeloma treatment isn't always needed right away. If the multiple myeloma is slow growing and isn't causing symptoms, close watching might be the first step.” Multiple myeloma is rare. The American Cancer Society notes that less than 1% of women in the United States are diagnosed with the condition.

Patti Scialfa Details Her 'New Normal'

Scialfa had been a member of the E Street Band since 1984. She and Springsteen married in 1991 and together they have three sons. In Road Diary, the singer addressed how her touring life has changed since the diagnosis.

“This affects my immune system so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she explained. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8. It will be officially released via Hulu and Disney+ on Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, Springsteen and the E Street Band have been touring for much of 2024, with performances scheduled through November. Further concerts have also been announced for 2025 in Europe.