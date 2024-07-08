Duran Duran Announces Fall Tour Dates

Duran Duran has announced tour dates for the fall. The concerts are built around the group's annual Halloween show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Danse Macabre show will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31. Duran Duran will also play concerts on the East Coast before and after that date.

Seven shows are scheduled in the region starting on Oct. 21. You can see the list of tour dates below.

Duran Duran released their 16th album, Danse Macabre, in October 2023. The record was inspired by a Halloween 2022 concert in Las Vegas where the band performed obscurities from their catalog connected to the spooky theme, as well as covers of seasonal songs by the Rolling Stones, Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Specials.

Where Is Duran Duran Playing in 2024?

The band's upcoming fall 2024 tour starts on Oct. 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and ends on Nov. 2 in Manchester, New Hampshire. In addition to the Halloween show on Oct. 31, the tour will play dates in Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland.

The VIP presale for all concerts begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and ends on Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The local presales start on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A digital copy of Danse Macabre repackaged with unreleased extras comes with each purchase. You can find more information on the band's website.

Duran Duran 2024 North American Tour

10/21 - PPL Center - Allentown, PA

10/23 - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

10/25 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

10/26 - Borgata Event Center - Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

10/31 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11/02 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH