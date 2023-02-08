Duran Duran Announces 2023 North American Tour

Duran Duran announced a North American tour that will begin on May 27 at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. The dates will continue through the summer, wrapping up on Sept. 19 in Toronto.

The band will be supported by Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic for the entire run. Presales begin on Feb. 13, followed by general tickets on Feb. 16. (More information on tickets can be found on Duran Duran's website.)

"It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers," singer Simon Le Bon said in a press release. "We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

You can see a list of tour dates below.

Duran Duran continues touring in support of their latest album, Future Past, which was released in 2021.

The Birmingham pop legends were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, after being nominated for the first time that same year. Even though they were set to reunite with former guitarist Andy Taylor during their performance at the induction, Le Bon revealed during his acceptance speech for the Rock Hall award that Taylor has been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. A setback left him unable to travel to Los Angeles for the event.

During a subsequent interview with the BBC, Le Bon noted that 2022 was "easily the best year that Duran Duran has had [since 1980] — and maybe, sort of in its own way, was better than anything we did then." In addition to the Rock Hall nod, the year's highlights were dotted with performances at the Queen's jubilee celebrations and an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Duran Duran 2023 North American Tour

May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival *

May 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Aug. 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 9 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

*Festival