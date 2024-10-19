Dua Lipa Performs With Cher at Rock and Roll Hall Fame Ceremony

Dua Lipa performed a tribute segment to 2024 inductee Cher at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night.

As opener of the evening, the pop star sang a portion of the 1988 hit "Believe," before being joined by Cher herself for the rest of the song.

Back in 2022, fans on social media compared Lipa to the 78-year-old singer, calling her the "the Cher of our generation." "How many yrs are in a generation," Cher cheekily replied (via Billboard.)

Cher's Thoughts on the Rock Hall

In December of 2023, Cher, who has been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1991, made clear that she was not interested.

"I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I'm not kidding you, I was about to say I'm not shitting you. I'm never gonna change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Back in May, a few weeks after she was revealed to be a 2024 inductee, the singer shared some new thoughts.

"I can thank [record executive] David Geffen, my friend and most wonderful person ever, and [chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame] John Sykes," the singer noted. "I'm going to have some words to say. I'm going to accept it in my Cher [way], as me."