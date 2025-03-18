Watch Dua Lipa Cover AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ in Melbourne

Dua Lipa hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia on Monday night, performing a cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

The concert was Lipa's first of the Australian leg of her global Radical Optimism tour, titled after her 2024 album. Just before starting the song, she told the audience that she plans to cover a local artist in every stop of the trek. "Obviously, Australia has an abundance of amazing musicians," Lipa said on stage. "So we just thought we'd go really, really big, from the very beginning. If you know it, sing along."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Lipa will perform several more concerts in Australia and New Zealand before she brings the tour to Europe, the U.K. and finally North America later this year.

AC/DC's Upcoming Touring Plans

AC/DC's most recent concert took place in August of 2024, which closed their Power Up tour for the year — their first extended amount of time on the road in close to a decade.

READ MORE: Top 20 AC/DC Songs Never Played Live

But the band's current lineup of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Matt Laug and Chris Chaney will soon be back on tour. A North American leg of the Power Up trek will begin on April 10 in Minneapolis, followed by shows in major cities like Las Vegas, Detroit, Nashville, Chicago and more. After that, the band will head to Europe for a string of shows stretched across June, July and August.